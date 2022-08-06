On August 5th, the first Shanghai Virtual Sports Open (SVS for short) and the Berry Tower Sports Metaverse officially opened. The SVS event is the first comprehensive virtual sports event in China . In the first year of the event, five events including virtual rowing, virtual racing, virtual skiing, virtual cycling and virtual golf were included.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The main body of the event is sports + virtual. The first selection of 5 sports projects with relatively mature visualization will be expanded to AI fitness, running, football and basketball and other popular sports in the coming year; the project itself is themed on smart sports, combining AI, 5G, cloud live broadcast , cloud events and other technologies to create an online Berry Tower sports metaverse platform.

It is worth mentioning that in February last year, the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee issued the “Olympic 2020+5 Agenda”, which clearly encouraged the development of “virtual sports“.

On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics, a virtual sports event called the “Olympic Virtual Series” was first held, including baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and racing.

Obviously, “virtual sports” is not a new concept, but the first Shanghai Virtual Sports Open has stood on the high ground of this emerging sports field in terms of scale and design.

In the first exhibition game, we can deeply appreciate the charm of virtual sports.

Through digital technology, the contestants of the five events have realized the remote link competition and broadcast live in the same frame on the spot. The contestants are not only professional athletes such as the 2008 Olympic eight-man boater Zhou Yinan and the Rolling Stones women’s team member “Ye Ma Yan”, but also Including sports enthusiasts from all over the country.

All sports players can get the chance to compete with professional athletes and sports stars in the Berry Tower Sports Metaverse.

In addition, virtual sports get rid of the restrictions of the specific environment and high threshold of the project. Players can experience racing, skiing, golf and other sports in depth when they step on the simulator, and compete against each other, truly realizing “unbounded competition”.

At the scene, the official virtual character Ada, who is also the spokesperson of the event, officially appeared. In the promotional video of the event, Ada, who had finished get off work and got off work, stepped on the simulator at home and turned into a participating athlete in the “Metaverse” of Berry Sports. He could experience the charm of competitive sports through SVS without leaving home.

It is reported that from September 1st, registration for the Shanghai Virtual Sports Open will officially open. The launch of a high-standard virtual sports event will not only further expand the margins of Shanghai’s sports events and improve the layout, but will also allow the city to play a leading role in the global virtual sports field.