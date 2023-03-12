Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Whether young or old, some people think of old age in very stereotypical ways. A recent study commissioned by the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency shows, for example: About two-thirds of Germans believe that most old people through health problems are severely restricted and lonely in everyday life, can no longer adjust to changes. But how do such negative images of old age and age stereotypes? “A major source is certainly our fear of death. Older people also remind us that we are finite and our bodies are fragile.”says Eva-Marie Kessler, professor at the Medical School Berlin im Pharmacy magazine “Seniors Guide”.

There needs to be room for intergenerational dialogue

Age clichés and general images of age prevent people from seeing a person’s individuality, explains Kessler, who carried out the study mentioned: “For example, an old person in need of care is quickly classified as senile and depressed, even though he mentally fit is. These are ingrained age stereotypes – old people are frail, lonely, inflexible.”

Professor Kessler advises turning our attention to the strengths and potential at this stage of life without overlooking their problems. “Young people need contact with old and very old people, also outside of the family. Dealing with hopes and fears about aging helps, positive relationships build up with older people”, according to Kessler. She pleads for more spaces in which dialogues between the generations can take place.

A longer version of the interview and the results of the study can be found at https://ots.de/3NdY0m.

