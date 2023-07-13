AGREEMENT BETWEEN SANT’ANNA AND SANT’ORSOLA OF BOLOGNA FOR HEPATO-BILIO-PANCREATIC SURGERY

Collaboration between the companies of the Emilia-Romagna Regional Health System to provide services and services that are increasingly qualified and close to patients.

The new agreement stipulated between the University Hospital of Ferrara and theInstitute of Hospitalization and Treatment of a Scientific Character – Policlinico Sant’Orsola of Bolognaby virtue of which the prof. Elio Jovine will collaborate with the Intercompany Department of Surgery of the Ferrara company directed by prof. Charles Feo.

The collaboration foresees the execution, at the Cona hospital, by prof. Jovine (joined by colleagues from Ferrara), by surgery for cancers of the liver, bile ducts (for example gallbladder) and pancreas, performed with traditional open or minimally invasive technique (laparoscopic or, soon, robotic). The professor. Jovine will also participate in the weekly multidisciplinary meetings held at the Cona hospital between all the professionals involved in the diagnosis and treatment of these patients to define the best path for the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.

“With this new convention – highlights the Director General of the Ferrara Health Authorities, Dr. Monica Calamai – we further expand the offer of complex and high-quality services that citizens of the Ferrara area can take advantage of without moving from their area of ​​residence. This is an initiative that takes place in the same vein as the one activated with the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute of Bologna on the Argenta hospital and which sees as a qualifying point a collaboration between companies that is profitable for both and above all for the citizens, who will not have to no longer undergo medical migrations to be treated”.

Monday July 3 was executed the first surgery in Cona by prof. Jovine, who successfully excised a large liver tumor with a traditional open approach. The patient was discharged in good condition after only 3 days.

A minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery has already been performed in which the team of prof. Feo removed a section of intestine due to the presence of a large tumor and prof. Jovine had a portion of his liver affected by the disease removed.

“I am very happy with the start of this collaboration – declares the prof. Feo – which will allow the inhabitants of Ferrara and the whole province to be able to face complex interventions for the treatment of serious pathologies close to home, without having to face tiring journeys, performed by a surgeon of great experience in the sector and professionalism such as prof. Jovine”.

“This collaboration – declares the prof. Jovine – it is only the beginning of a path that will allow the Cona hospital to treat increasingly complex cases thanks not only to this fruitful collaboration, but also to the increasingly advanced technologies present and to those that will arrive starting with the Da Vinci Robot, thus guaranteeing the patient the best of care practically at home”.

In the first photo above, from left: Elio Jovine, Carlo Feo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

