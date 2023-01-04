Home Health Aifa, the Ministry of Health “fires” Magrini




The Ministry of Health applies the spoil system for Nicola Magrini, who thus leaves the general management of the drug agency. The letter formalizing the end of the position at the top of the structure which, among other things, approves and establishes the price of the medicines that are used in our country, arrived at Aifa on Monday. Spending on medicines is around 33 billion euros a year (between pharmacies and hospitals) and this makes us understand how fundamental this role is.

