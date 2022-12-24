ROME aise – From Italian kitchens to tables all over Europe. The Mediterranean diet arrives in Italian schools abroad with the educational project “Mediterranean diet as a model of traditional, healthy and sustainable diet and prevention of chronic non-communicable diseases”sponsored by Ministry of Health which, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperationl’Higher Institute of Health (ISS) e.g ASL City of Turinaims to enhance the Mediterranean diet as a traditional, healthy and sustainable diet model, both economically and environmentally and socially.

In compliance with the commitments of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, education and awareness actions are envisaged among the new generations on the characteristics of a healthy and balanced diet and on the prevention of overweight and obesity, with a focus on eating disorders and their risk factors.

Recipients of the training students of Italian schools abroad which are part of Italian Training System in the World.

First appointment in January 2023, atEdoardo Amaldi State Comprehensive Italian Institute of Barcelona. In February 2023 it will be the turn of theLeonardo da Vinci State Italian Institute in Paristo then close in March with the Vilfredo Pareto High School in Lausanne.

The project experts will offer school students the tools to make an informed and controlled choice through the proposal of specific models and educational contents relating to the principles of the Mediterranean Diet.

The meetings in the schools will last a day and a half with dissemination events organized by the ISS and the local health authority of the city of Turin and practical activities managed by the trade associations included in the project, with which insights into the cultural aspects of the diet, prevention and food waste and a series of videos for the preparation and cooking methods of simple dishes related to traction.

A convivial “Mediterranean” evening is scheduled with the involvement of local authorities and families.

Digital content will also be used, usable in asynchronous mode. The project will in fact make use of the “ARIANNA” web platform of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, dedicated specifically to the Mediterranean diet. The questionnaire on the platform will be submitted before the events to students, teachers and parents to evaluate how much their diet is “Mediterranean”. (easy)