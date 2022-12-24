Home News Pordenone’s last farewell to Monsignor Luciano Padovese
News

Pordenone’s last farewell to Monsignor Luciano Padovese

by admin
Pordenone’s last farewell to Monsignor Luciano Padovese

St. Mark’s Cathedral packed this morning, Friday 23 December, in Pordenone for the funeral of Monsignor Luciano Padovese, precisely on the day he would have turned 90. The rite was presided over by the bishops Giuseppe Pellegrini and Ovidio Poletto. With them about fifty priests. Among those present were the prefect Domenico Lione, the commissioner Luca Carocci, the mayor Alessandro Ciriani and all the staff of the student house, which Monsignor Padovese directed for 57 years. At the end of the celebration, the body was buried in the nearby cemetery in via Cappuccini.

01:28

See also  In Cuorgnè it is already sold out for King Arduino: apericena and lunch are very popular

You may also like

The new Wanna Marchi: selling pebbles against the...

The owner of the pharmacy distributed free ibuprofen...

Beijing crematoriums are not enough to spread the...

Two and a half million for major events...

The foundation of food security is solid- Scroll-...

Eve, lunch and dinner: how much will you...

Li Keqiang held a meeting to watch out...

Netanyahu chooses the illiberal and far-right path –...

Anhui strives for the economy and strives to...

Maneuver Meloni 2023, the vote of confidence in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy