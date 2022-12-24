St. Mark’s Cathedral packed this morning, Friday 23 December, in Pordenone for the funeral of Monsignor Luciano Padovese, precisely on the day he would have turned 90. The rite was presided over by the bishops Giuseppe Pellegrini and Ovidio Poletto. With them about fifty priests. Among those present were the prefect Domenico Lione, the commissioner Luca Carocci, the mayor Alessandro Ciriani and all the staff of the student house, which Monsignor Padovese directed for 57 years. At the end of the celebration, the body was buried in the nearby cemetery in via Cappuccini.

01:28