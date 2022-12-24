Spurs play on Boxing Day against Brentford: “There are six months left until my commitment expires, let’s think about the next match. kane? Is fine…”

Antonio Conte wants to start over. At 13.30 Italian on Boxing Day his Tottenham at Brentford’s home will raise the curtain on the Premier League 41 days after the last game, with a World Cup in between. The Italian coach of Spurs, who are starting from fourth place in the standings, is ready to get serious again, but not to discuss the doubt that all Tottenham fans have, the one relating to his contract expiring at the end of June. A problem that for Conte can still wait.

Contract — “I wish I couldn’t talk about it anymore, because the matches we have to face are all important – says Conte -. Just let me say that I am very happy at Tottenham and working here: I have an excellent relationship with the club, we talk every day always trying to find the best solution. I’m sure we will also do it for my contract, but there are still 6 months left. But I’m happy here, really happy: for me it’s an important thing”. Spurs have the option to extend the agreement for another year, but would like a longer commitment with the coach who has radically transformed them in the last year.

Market — Conte has Brentford in mind so that he also puts the market in the background, which could be the key to his permanence. “I can only give advice on how I think this team can improve, with the situation that has changed compared to 5 months ago, when we started the season – he says. We will move if there is a chance to improve the team, but we have to respect our policies and take players who can be part of our vision. Otherwise we will have to go on with whoever is there, and I’m happy with who we have”. He says this shortly after announcing that Lucas Moura is still out due to the injury that has tormented him all season, that Richarlison will have to stop for 3-4 weeks after the injury suffered with Brazil at the World Cup: the attack thus remains subtle and it could be a sector on which to intervene, together with the midfield. See also Manchester City preview: Blue Moon rushes to the top league record, Sterling looks forward to 5 consecutive cuts

World — Conte prefers to focus on the return of the Premier League and on the management of veterans from the World Cup. They have all returned, with the exception of Romero who is celebrating his title in Argentina. Perisic, on the field last Saturday with Croatia in the final for 3rd place, will already be available on Boxing Day. “I’m happy that Tottenham had 12 players in such an important tournament – he said -: it means that we are on the right track to be competitive, to build something important for the present and for the future. However, it is normal that when you have so many players who have participated in a tournament like this it is not easy to resume. They have to put the World Cup behind them, knowing that their physical condition can’t be at the top and that it’s not possible to give them so much rest. Anyone who wasn’t at the World Cup has worked here and is in excellent physical condition. It’s a strange situation to resume like this, just a week after the final. But I know how exciting it is for the fans to play during the holidays. For us, thanks to the situation, a little less”.

Kane ei rigori — In England they are worried about Harry Kane, who finds Tottenham again after missing the penalty that could have changed the quarter-final against France. “I’ve never missed a penalty as a player because I didn’t take them: I was a disaster – he says laughing, before remembering that he lost the 1994 World Cup on penalties -. I’m not worried about how Harry is: in these two days that he’s been training with us, I’ve seen him well, and then we’re talking about a world-class striker who knows how to handle the happy moments and disappointments that football brings you ”. Kane is the backbone of Conte’s mission to Tottenham. One that starts again on Monday, from the match against Brentford. See also Juventus transfer market: Locatelli, offered to Sassuolo. City opens for Jesus

December 23, 2022 (change December 23, 2022 | 18:05)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

