Alert in hospitals, one doctor out of three is on holiday and assistance is falling – Healthcare

It is alert in the Italian hospitals for a summer that promises to be complex: with a third of the workforce on vacation, the activity of the outpatient clinics fell by 52.7%, closed in 15% of cases. And therefore the quality of assistance is compromised in 56% of the wards. To aggravate the situation, also the current heat wave. To provide the picture is the survey of Federation of hospital internists (Fadoi) in 206 hospital operating units of internal medicine in all regions. But in order not to bring hospitals to collapse, says Fadoi, almost half of the doctors increase their workloads and half skip the weekly rest shifts.

