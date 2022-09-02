Home Health Alessandra, the first child born in Italy from a transplanted uterus
by admin
The new mother, now 31 years old, was born without a uterus due to a rare congenital pathology, Rokitansky syndrome, to which the doctors of the Transplant Center of the Catania Polyclinic transplanted the organ of a woman of a 37-year-old woman who died for sudden cardiac arrest.

At the Cannizzaro hospital in the town of Etna, the woman and her husband then began the process of homologous assisted fertilization, thanks to the oocytes taken and stored, before the intervention, in the biobank for the preservation of fertility of the same hospital.

