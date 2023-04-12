TORINO – Anticipation is rising for the Europa League quarter-final match between Juventus and Sporting Lisbon, scheduled for tomorrow. On the eve of the match, the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke at the press conference together with Danilo. Relive the live.

Allegri: Pogba called up, we’d like to have him at the top for the final

“Pogba is called up. It would be important to have him at the top for the end of the season, let’s not forget that there is still a lot left to finish the season. The 3-4-3? I’ll decide tomorrow morning: we’ll have to play an aggressive game, balanced and compact. We’ll play in home, we have to try to win. The match is over 180 minutes, we have to try to win, as I’ve been saying since the away goal was ruled out. Chiesa is much better: on the trident, four forwards… Let’s see tomorrow. My best verse of Juve? The one who wins…”

Allegri: Vlahovic? Ronaldo has also been criticized. And about Paredes…

“The criticisms of Vlahovic? There have also been criticisms of Ronaldo. Vlahovic will find the goal again, these are career passes, he must remain serene. Let us remember that Rabiot, if I’m not mistaken, someone didn’t want to see him on the pitch anymore… Vlahovic is very good: it’s just a moment in which he doesn’t score. Paredes? We ate well on Easter Monday, we ate good meat and we had a good chat. We really wanted it, I understand a little frustration for those who enjoy less, I have faith in all the guys available. And I’m glad he had this reaction, it means he wants to do well these past two months. Winning the competition? It’s easier to win a match, the Europa League is an important competition, with strong teams. It would be a success to go back to playing in a final: however, there are four games left and we are thinking about tomorrow”

Allegri: Alex Sandro and Vlahovic ok

Allegri also intervenes: “Sporting is an organized team, they have a young coach, they won the title after 19 years. Tomorrow will be an important first step to then take us through to the next round in Lisbon. Alex Sandro and Vlahovic are available, not De Sciglio who we hope to get back for Sassuolo. Pressure? There’s always pressure at Juve. We have two important months, we need to take a little step at a time, the team is solid, we’ve strengthened ourselves from these experiences: team, club and myself in the first place. on the pitch, the club thinks about defending us. In the league we scored 59 points, let’s see how many we’ll score now, but it doesn’t change: on the pitch the boys proved to be the second force, and this must be clear to everyone. And we’d be crazy to take on Sporting leg: they have technique, they are organised, they eliminated Arsenal who are at the top of the Premier League”.

Danilo: Vlahovic will come back to make the difference

“What I’m doing now is no different from what I did when I arrived. There’s a hierarchy to respect, I’ve always done this job, helping young people and helping those in difficulty. Lazio? A different assessment needs to be made, Lazio often it doesn’t let you play well for the first 70′, in the last few minutes we were close to equal, we must be aware that matches last 90′: it happens that the teams don’t let you play well, but you can win in the last minutes. me is an example for everyone, he arrives from Serie B to Juve, he stays 6-7 months without playing, but stays on track. And when he gets the chance, he shows he’s with Juve. I’m happy with his career, he knows he can improve, he’s humble. Vlahovic? He’s part of a journey, he can overcome it with work and patience. We talk often: he’s calm, he thinks about doing the best first for the team. It’s a momentary difficulty that will pass. And when he returns to score, it will make a difference: but his job is not only that”.

Danilo: we need the best Juve

The first to speak is Danilo: “Tomorrow we will need the best Juve: Sporting eliminated Arsenal who are in command in the Premier League. My renewal? I chose without doubts, with Juve I have always had good synergy, a choice of the heart. If I would recommend him to Di Maria They’re personal choices.” Danilo returns to talk about tomorrow’s challenge: “In this moment a little tiredness can arrive, the difference will be who maintains an attitude similar to the rest of the season. Bremer? He eats everyone physically. Off the pitch he always listens and wants to learn, sometimes even too much. He’s very good and it can become more and more so. The appeal? Anxiety is normal, we try to talk about it as little as possible and think about the pitch: what happens outside concerns the club.”.

There is only one precedent between Juventus and Sporting Lisbon: it dates back to the group stage of the 2017/18 Champions League. In Turin it ended 2-1 for Juventus, in Portugal the match ended 1-1.

