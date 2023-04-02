Spring means milder weather, lighter clothes and warm sun to enjoy in the open air. For many people, however, it also means Allergy to pollen. These are seasonal allergies due to exposure to volatile substances which, fortunately, occur only in certain months of the year. The most common symptoms include: watery eyes, runny nose, blocked airways, eye irritation, sneezing and coughing, trouble sleeping, irritability. All in all, a nice bummer. The good news is that there are too natural methods that could help relieve symptoms caused by allergies without having to depend on antihistamines. That’s why we want to tell you about a little-known aromatic plant that could prove to be very useful against seasonal allergies.

It’s about the Perilla frutescens, an aromatic plant annual that belongs to the Lamiaceae family also known as egoma or shiso. It is native to East Asia, and its leaves and seeds bring numerous health benefits to the body. Reason, this, which explains why they are widely used in oriental medicine.

This herb is not difficult to grow, however it needs a lot of sunlight and is not afraid of drought or ventilated places. It’s also great source of vitamin C, antioxidant elements and iron. Some of the molecules present within it could prove useful in the reduce swelling and relieve asthma-related symptoms: that’s why it is recommended to treat diseases related to the respiratory system. Not only that: this aromatic plant could also act against bacterial infections, thus strengthening the immune system.

But how to take Perilla frutescens? Through tablets, essential oils or herbal teas. It is important to specify that there is not yet enough scientific evidence to certify the effectiveness of this natural remedy. Its intake should not create problems when pharmacological therapies are started, but it is always good to consult with your trusted doctor. Perilla can be taken orally for up to 8 months without serious health problems, although there have been cases in which the intake has caused allergic reactions on the skin.