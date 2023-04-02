Home Sports CBA Standings: Kendia locks in the playoffs and only two teams determine their position_Regular Season_Zhejiang_Shenzhen
CBA Standings: Kendia locks in the playoffs and only two teams determine their position_Regular Season_Zhejiang_Shenzhen

2023-04-02 22:05

Source: China Basketball Lens

Original title: CBA standings: Kendia locks in the playoffs and only two teams determine their position

News on April 2, Beijing time, in the 41st round of the CBA regular season today, after Suzhou Kendia defeated Fujian 102-79 at home, Suzhou Kendia successfully secured the playoffs with a wave of three consecutive victories. The last ticket for the game.

The 12 teams that have advanced to the playoffs have all been produced today, namely: Zhejiang, Guangdong, Liaoning, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangsha, Shandong, Shanxi, Jilin, Jiangsu and Guangzhou.

At present, only Zhejiang has secured the regular season championship, and Shenzhen has secured the fourth place. The rankings of the remaining teams may change in the final round of the regular season.

