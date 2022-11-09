Gut health, defined by many as the “second brain”, is central to well-being: this is why the intake of almonds will become fundamental

Also referred to as the second brain, the intestine is of fundamental importance for the body well-being and various functions of the organism. Not only related to digestion, this precious part of the body would also have the power to determine the psychophysical well-being of each individual, so as to highlight a clear relationship of influence with the “first brain”.

For excellent bowel function, the microbiota it is fundamental in daily functions, also in relation to metabolism and therefore to body weight. Nutrition is an effective weapon for regulating the balance of the organ, and there are some particular elements in nature, such as fibers, capable of giving harmony and well-being. Between these, almonds not only reveal a fundamental importance in the latest study, but indispensable from now on.

Almonds: the incredible power on the intestine

Just for the centrality of the intestine as far as psychophysical well-being is concerned, taking care of it is crucial to record clear improvements. The latest research on the second brain reveals its best ally: it is the almonds, capable of exercising real power over its functioning. The study took place in London, conducted by researchers from the King’s Collegewhich divided the sample into three observation categories, made up in total of 87 adults.

The latter were recruited following a specific direction: the search for people who did not get the correct amount of fiber in their usual diet, frequently replacing healthy foods with inadequate snacks or junk food. The three control groups were given different snacks for four weeks: the first muffin, the second 56 grams of whole almonds and to the third 56 grams of chopped almonds.

The researchers then performed some tests, finding a higher level of butyrate in the category to which the almonds were assigned. It is a short-chain fatty acid naturally produced by the intestine, more precisely by the microbiota, thanks to the fermentation of the fibers, of which almonds boast a high concentration. Butyrate represents a fundamental element for the functioning of the microbiota and for the colon well-beingit follows the importance of the result of this research on the consumption of almonds.

Fiber, potassium and monounsaturated fatty acids are thus introduced into the diet, bringing significant improvements to the body, with the benefit of symptoms related to constipation. What is important to underline, however, is that a correct functioning of the intestinal microbiota also highlights the protection of other important functions of the organism.