He died at the age of 70 Lasse Wellander, historical guitarist of the Abba . It’s the same Swedish band, known for hugely successful albums like the hugely popular “Oh mama” , to communicate it with a post on social media. “It is with incredible sadness – reads the message – that we must announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep forever. Lasse was recently stricken with widespread cancer and on Good Friday he passed away peacefully, surrounded by people at closest to him”.

The memory: “We miss you so much” The band members add: “You have been a hub in our lives and it is unimaginable that we now have to live without you. We love and miss you so much.” Wellander accompanied the legendary group of Swedish music (Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad) in the seventies and eighties, those in which they achieved worldwide popularity, but he was also present in “Voyage”, the album reunion del 2021. In the eighties she had also released some solo albums.