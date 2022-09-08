Further signs of concern for Queen Elizabeth’s health: Harry and Meghan also on their way to Scotland

The plans change Harry e Meghan Marklewho decide to pause their activities to run to the bedside of the Queen Elizabeth: the latest rumors confirm this.

Even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not want to refrain from being close to the beloved sovereign, whose health conditions seem to worsen more with each passing moment.

Is Queen Elizabeth’s health deteriorating?

By now it would seem that Queen Elizabeth is dying slowly, serenely, after a long life full of events. The alarm of the doctors has mobilized the whole family: around the Queen, who has chosen to retire to the castle of Balmoral to receive the medical treatment he needs, his children are already present.

In addition to the Prince of Wales, the eldest and future King Carloarrived at the castle with his beloved wife Camillain fact, the Duke of York has already arrived in Scotland AndreaPrincess Annathe Earl of Wessex Edward.

Regarding the most beloved grandchildren, the tabloid news reports that William she had hurriedly dropped her children off at school and immediately set off for her beloved grandmother’s bedside. While the news is at the last hour that even Harry and Meghan, who have now lived in the United States since they decided to leave their royal commitments behind in 2020, are already on their way to join the rest of the family.

A real sudden change of plans for the Dukes of Sussex, who in recent days were traveling to Europe: on Monday 5 September they were in Manchester, where they attended the One Young World Summit, then they moved to Germany to the Invictus Games. They were supposed to go to the WellChild Awards in London today, but news of the Queen’s health promptly changed his mind.