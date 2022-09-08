Belluno victim of an attempted scam: he wants to sell the almost new car but the buyer pays with a bogus check

SANTA GIUSTINA. A check for 41 thousand euros to pay the almost brand new Mercedes to a Belluno man who had put it up for sale: the scam attempt fails because the man became suspicious and the carabinieri went to the meeting with the buyers. skip the bank.

Two Lombardians reported for attempted fraud (the file is on the table of the prosecutor Marta Tollardo). The episode, in August, when the potential victim turns to the Santa Giustina weapon asking for assistance in the sale. in the end her suspicions turned out to be well founded: the carabinieri of Feltre and Santa Giustina coordinated by the commander of the Company Luca Innelli, will receive a check for 41 thousand euros from the two characters. The credit note, dated 10 August, however, turned out to be bogus: the telephone number of the busto Arsizio branch of the bank was also false.

The bogus check with which the car would be paid

The owner of the Mercedes became suspicious of the haste with which the buyers wanted to conclude the deal: they would have paid the amount due, 41 thousand euros precisely, without even viewing the car. . The holiday period (close to mid-August) has given rise to some doubts in the owner. But in fact it is common in this type of scam that the steps are proposed close to the weekend or towards the closing time of car practice agencies and banks: this is because those who receive the paper title, do not have time to verify the success. of the payment methods and also the revocability threshold of the deed which is within the term of 12 hours expires. The procedure for the transfer of ownership is then completely computerized and makes the transfer of ownership immediately valid, against checks whose successful completion is not so immediate to know.

The Arma has therefore foiled the scam, but the carabinieri themselves give advice to the population so as not to fall into very sad traps. That of “expecting to carry out transfer of ownership operations in times and days such as to always be able to verify with the banking circuits the reliability of what is proposed and in any case to be able to cancel any successful deeds” specifies the commander of the Compagnia di Feltre Luca Innelli «In case of insistence of the buyer at times not compatible with the checks», or last minute program changes, the invitation «is to contact 112» or other police forces.