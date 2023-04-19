Alzheimer’s, disappointment new drugs: anti-amyloid monoclonals damage the brain

A new blow to research against Alzheimer’s. The much-acclaimed anti-amyloid antibodies, including the more popular lecanemab, which was granted accelerated approval in the United States last January, can cause brain shrinkage, in addition to the more well-known adverse events, including lethal ones, already documented. A review recently published in the journal Neurology clearly shows that monoclonal antibodies targeting the protein amyloid beta, the buildup of which is linked to Alzheimer’s disease, can shrink the brain and cause swelling.