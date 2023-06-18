An embankment landslides behind a restaurant, digging through debris – Lazio

news-txt”>

An embankment has collapsed behind a restaurant located in the Montefiascone area, in the Viterbo area.

In the collapse of a ridge in Montefiascone, a man died while another is being transferred to the Belcolle hospital in Viterbo in code red for head trauma and chest trauma. This is learned from sources of 118.

The firefighters, the 118 men and the police are working to remove the debris and look for some people who may have been blocked by the landslide.

The collapse occurred in the morning in via Oreste Borghesi, at the Miralago da Paolo restaurant, located higher up than the town. The facility was closed to the public at that time.