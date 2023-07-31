Animal bites, things to do immediately to avoid poisoning

Animal bites can become dangerous because it is easy to generate an infection or even poisoning: what to do immediately.

Although they are pets, the most common bites are those of dogs and cats. This is a normal condition since they are also pets par excellence and therefore those with which man comes into contact easily.

Each year it is estimated that at least 20 people die from an animal bitetypically dogs and especially children.. Here, but then what should you do when you receive a bite?

Animal bites: what to do

Typologies such as horses, cows, pigs and other animals hardly bite man but it is also true that the conditions are totally different. These are animals from farm or in any case that are kept in very large spaces while the stories of dogs and cats closed in small rooms or held improperly are many.

What happens when a dog bites you (tantasalute.it)

When a cane bite the skin of a person causes a jagged gash while the bite of the cat is rather like a deep hole. There consequence of these is that they still get infected, become sore and red and swell up.

In severe cases the animals can transmit rabies if they are infected. This disease is still rare thanks to vaccines but sometimes some dogs can suffer from it. However, the bites of rodents are also dangerous, which can be quite aggressive when they feel annoyed and can even try to hit a man in the eye, so be careful.

To avoid problems the main thing is to do Attention Therefore to prevent, this means having specific precautions. Even if you have a perfectly harmless pet that is comfortable with others, never leave a dog, cat, or any other species alone with a child. These are always animals and as such they are unpredictable.

If the dog is eating or resting it should not be disturbed, especially suddenly, as it could in fact react badly. It’s better not to approach suddenly and never do it when the dog belongs to a third party, always ask permission because some dogs are aggressive. It’s best never to run in front of a dog or try to separate them if they are fighting. Where a dog approaches in the street suddenly do not run away from it, keep calm and stand still or walk backwards without turning around.

If the wound is deep, go to the hospitalotherwise medicate it with disinfection first and then cover it with gauze and special materials, always observing its evolution.

