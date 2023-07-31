Films and series on Amazon Prime Video in August 2023

By Marlene Polywka and Natalie Wetzel | Jul 31, 2023 at 6:33 p.m

In August, Amazon Prime Video will be launched with a number of innovations. TECHBOOK knows the new offer and all start dates.

Amazon is one of the largest video streaming providers out there. Prime customers of the online retailer can not only use free premium shipping for EUR 89.90 per year or EUR 8.99 per month (then can be canceled monthly), they also have two streaming services, Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video available. So that Amazon Prime Video can keep up with competitors like Netflix and Disney+, the provider expands the selection of series and films every month. The company also produces its own content under the Amazon Originals name. TECHBOOK reveals which new films and series Amazon Prime Video customers can look forward to in August 2023. It should be noted, however, that the offer can be expanded by Amazon at any time.

The streaming providers Netflix, Paramount+, Disney+ and Sky/Wow also have many new films and series every month. TECHBOOK provides an overview.

New series and seasons on Amazon Prime Video in August

While for some the summer holidays are already coming to an end, others are just beginning their well-deserved vacation. Amazon Prime Video is also taking it easy in August, but there are three eagerly awaited series premieres. We can also look forward to the second season of the teen thriller “Cruel Summer” – fitting for August.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – available August 3rd

This Amazon Original is based on the novel of the same name by Holly Ringland. Our heroine, Alice Hart, is only nine years old when she loses her parents in a fire. How did this happen? Unexplained. Her grandmother June takes Alice in on her flower farm, which she runs with other women. Alice quickly grows into this adopted family of strong and hurt women who are viewed with suspicion by the other small town residents. But over time, Alice realizes that the secrets run deep in her family. She eventually returns to Thornfield as a grown woman and must confront these mysteries and the dramatic events of her childhood. Why did her parents have to die?

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Enable Social Media Cruel Summer—coming August 11th

Ready for goosebumps and excitement? The second season of “Cruel Summer” revolves around friendship – and love affairs? – between Megan, Isabella and Luke, who really just want to have a nice last summer of high school. But a catastrophic event tears open a precipitous abyss. Any more word would be a spoiler. But one thing should be said: The series builds on the recipe for success of the first season and only reveals what is happening step by step, mystery by mystery on different time levels.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Enable Social Media Harlan Coben’s Shelter: The Black Butterfly – out August 18th

This Amazon Original is also based on a book, namely the bestselling novel by Harlan Coben, which accordingly made it into the title of the series. Thriller, action, coming-of-age – this genre mix has already proven itself in “Cruel Summer” and should now help this series newcomer to succeed: Instead of enjoying his youth, Mickey Bolitar has had a terrible year: his father died before his eyes in a car accident, his mother tries rehab, and Mickey himself has to move in with his uncle in a small town in New Jersey. There he meets his classmate Ashley, who soon disappears without a trace. Mickey can’t and won’t take another loss! With the help of his friends Ema and Loffel he tries to find Ashley again. Along the way, he uncovers the trail of a mysterious organization, a black butterfly, and the true secret of his father’s death.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

New movies on Amazon Prime Video in August

The book has been hailed by fans, and the film adaptation has been eagerly awaited: Amazon Prime Video brightens up August with the queer and hilarious romance Red, White and Royal Blue. The comedy “Divina Señal” also promises an entertaining film evening.

Red, White and Royal Blue – from August 4th

When the son of the US President meets a British prince at a royal reception… They don’t have to like each other, they don’t have to talk much. What could possibly go wrong? A few pointed taunts and a cake faux pas later, the royal palace and the White House must do everything possible to restore their international reputation as quickly as possible. In addition, Alex and Prince Henry are supposed to play best friends in front of the world public, and they obviously can’t stand each other. Or does it?

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These were the new series and seasons on Amazon Prime Video in July

Punctually on July 1st, Amazon Prime Video started the fourth season of “The Rookie”, the police series about career changers and ex-constructor John Nolan (Nathan Fillion). But one of the biggest highlights was waiting at the end of the month, namely the continuation of the successful series “Good Omens” by Neil Gaiman. But not only angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley provided entertaining hours in July. Amazon bolstered its comedy offerings with Libre De Reir and The Sex Lives of College Girls. On the other hand, it got romantic in the second season of “The Summer I Grown Pretty” and “The Horror of Dolores Roach” provided a pinch of horror.

[[

Good Omens (Season 2) – out July 28

Good Omens fans have been waiting for a sequel for a long time. Since the first season is based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, who died in 2015, it was not initially clear whether there would be an independent next season at all – and whether it could match the first. After successfully averting Armageddon and the destruction of the world, angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley could actually enjoy their lives. Actually. Because Aziraphale’s former superior, Archangel Gabriel, has disappeared from heaven and is now roaming the earth confused.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The Horror of Dolores (Staffel 1) – ab 07. Juli

After serving 16 years in prison, Dolores Roach just wants to build a normal life for herself. Her old friend Luis lets her live in the basement of his empanada shop and open a massage room. The new life is within reach – until one of her customers is violent and Dolores suddenly has a dead man on her couch. What to do with the corpse? Chef Luis has a macabre idea…

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

The Summer I Became Pretty (Season 2) – out July 14

The love story about Belly and the two brothers Conrad and Jeremiah will also accompany us this summer. But this year, Belly has a stomach ache about going to the summer house, as this time everything could change if she finally decides on one of the two brothers. In addition, another outbreak of cancer threatens the lives of Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

These were the new films on Amazon Prime Video in July

The range of films on Amazon Prime Video was again extensive in July: Whether comedy or action film, romance, biography or family film, classic or award-winning films – there was something for everyone. Particular highlights are likely to have been “Joker”, the social criticism from the DC universe, the German historical drama “Der Hauptmann” and the film biography “Bergen” about the singer of the same name.

“Bergen” – from 01 July

Bergen, actually Belgin Sarilmiser, is probably one of the most famous arabesque singers and this film is dedicated to her tragic story. In her early days as a singer, she meets and falls in love with one of her fans and marries him, but soon realizes his violent nature. She files for divorce, but her ex-husband has nitric acid poured over her, causing her to go blind in her right eye. Nevertheless, Bergen fights tirelessly for her musical success and becomes a cult figure in the arabesque scene until her ex-husband is released from prison.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

“Joker” – from July 20

Failed as a stand-up comedian, laughed at as a clown, Arthur Fleck leads a miserable life on the fringes of society. When he is harassed by three men on the train, the situation escalates – he shoots them. Intoxicated by the feeling of power and the attention of the media and society, Arthur Fleck gradually turns into the Joker.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

TKKG

When Tim, Karl, Klösschen and Gaby meet on the first day of school at the boarding school, they have no idea that they will become a notorious detective gang. When Klosschen’s wealthy father is kidnapped and the police investigation is clearly going in the wrong direction, the four disparate teenagers band together to solve the mystery of the kidnapping, a plane crash, a masked kung fu fighter and a secret message from Kloesschen’s father solve.

Here you will find content from Youtube

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Activate social networks

Rent or buy films and series from Amazon Prime Video

The series and films mentioned above are included in the Amazon Prime subscription and are therefore available to customers free of charge. Apart from that, there is a variety of other content that can be borrowed or bought for a fee. If you rent a film, it is available to you for 30 days, but not indefinitely. After the first start of the content, it remains in the digital video library for only 48 hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

