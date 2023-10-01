Animalist Party Criticizes “Useless” Animal Protection and Welfare Regulation, Warns of Immunity for Animal Abusers

The Animalist Party Criticizes New Animal Protection Law as “Useless” and a “Serious Setback”

MADRID, 29 Sep. – The Animalist Party has expressed strong criticism of the Animal Protection and Welfare regulation that is set to partially come into force this Friday, labeling it as “the most useless in history.” The party warns that the proposed law could represent a significant setback for animals, as it grants “immunity” to the groups that heavily rely on their exploitation.

The Animalist Party argues that the law contains several ambiguities, leading to a “cascade of doubts” for citizens and compromising its effectiveness in animal protection. The party has been highly critical of the text from the start, highlighting that the unification of the 17 autonomous laws results in “convenient exclusions” for groups that exploit animals. These exclusions encompass activities such as bullfighting, livestock farming, experimentation, hunting, and animals used for tourist exploitation or celebrations.

Javier Luna, the president of the Animalist Party, asserts that the groups involved in animal exploitation have gained immunity under this law, specifically referring to hunters and the food industry. He laments that regional laws that previously offered some form of protection for these animals are now explicitly disregarded. Luna goes on to criticize the law’s lack of development, stating that although it becomes effective this Friday, many crucial issues remain unresolved.

Luna believes that the law was rushed and approved out of desperation, with an eye on the imminent regional and municipal elections. He highlights a widespread misinformation campaign and expresses disappointment that what could have been an exemplary and ambitious project turned into a political instrument, lacking the necessary depth and reflection to adequately address animal protection.

Despite the criticisms, the Animalist Party remains open to collaborating with the government to improve the law. They aim to create a solid and useful legal framework that ensures respect and protection for all animals.

