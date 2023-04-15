another knockout for Inzaghi in the league, Caldirola decides

Inter collapsed again in the league: Monza got through at San Siro thanks to a goal from Caldirola (formerly of the match) in the 78th minute. The goring of the defender of Palladino’s team sanctions the fourth defeat in the last five matches in Serie A for Inzaghi’s team, the third consecutive at home without scoring. The Nerazzurri didn’t take advantage of Milan’s draw and stayed fifth in the standings, outside the Champions League zone. Chances for Lukaku and Correa in the first half but the Belgian’s shot goes wide and Di Gregorio is good at the Argentine. However, the dominance of the game by the hosts in the first 45′ proved sterile.

Inter-Monza, the second half

Second half of the game that restarts with the same tactical plot. Inzaghi’s eleven came close to scoring again with Lukaku, Monza responded with a restart fed by Pessina and closed by Dany Mota who grazed the top corner to Onana’s right with his left foot. It is then Monza who find the opening goal, thanks to the winning break of Caldirola who on Ciurria’s corner is left completely free by the Inter defense and beats Onana.