Ant, cancer prevention visits go back to pre-Covid – Healthcare

After a particularly difficult three-year pandemic, the numbers of Ant cancer prevention are resetting to pre-Covid levels, with almost 12,000 checks already conducted as of 30 June 2023 against ‘only’ 14,290 for the whole of 2022 and 23,431 in 2019. This was explained by the foundation, which has been active for almost twenty years and which over time has become the second operative soul of the non-profit organization, together with free, home-based health care for cancer patients.





The Foundation’s early diagnosis projects include visits and checks to intercept any neoplasms of the skin, thyroid, breast, testicle, oral cavity and gynecology, and are offered free of charge to citizens thanks to the support of companies and donors.





The first six months of the current year have seen Ant professionals carry out secondary oncological prevention visits or early diagnosis of skin (4,800), thyroid (3,888), breast (1,744), testicular (816), of the female genital system (288) of the oral cavity and primary oncological prevention through nutritional advice and the promotion of correct lifestyles. Overall, the visits made between 2004 and today amounted to approximately 257,000.



