Recently, because various platforms have been imitating the short video content of Douyin, there has been a wave of discussions on social media about who is the best. Many netizens said that BeReal is worth a try, so the editor found Li and Lunai to play BeReal with me. , let’s take a look at how real it is

Background introduction

BeReal is a social software that originated in France in 2020. The original intention of the software is to abandon exaggerated filters, over-modified photo layout, etc., and simply share life with your relatives and friends. The way to use it is through daily random notifications from the App , share photos of yourself and your environment within two minutes, you cannot use filters or retouch pictures, it is very time-sensitive and authentic, and there will only be one notification a day, the purpose is to hope that users will not be overly addicted to social software. ; Maybe because of the chaos of short videos on various platforms, this software became popular at the beginning of this year, and as of July this year, its downloads reached 20 million times

edit try

BeReal can be downloaded from Apple Store or Google Play. First, you can simply register an account. This part is very similar to other social software, and there is no difficult part. After completion, the App will ask if you want to import the contacts in the mobile phone address book. You can choose to skip, if the friend is not in the user’s address book, the app has a friend invitation link that you can use, paste it to a friend and click to find the other party, but this is only a theoretical success… for some kind of supernatural Strength, after repeated defeats, the editor decided to use the most primitive mode: directly enter the friend account to search XD

First of all, to play this app, you must turn on notifications, otherwise users will miss the time-limited “BeReal” time. In addition, after entering the home page, click the double icon in the upper left corner, you can find your friend invitation link, and you can also view your own. who are friends

Come on~ Everyone, this is the first time I posted on BeReal, and Li and Lunai were already prepared, but even if they were prepared, they were still a lot better than the Instagram restrictions that I am used to seeing, so I will check it out It will be more real in a few days XD

Let’s briefly introduce the operation mode of posting. Every day, the second notification on the left as shown below will randomly pop up, telling the user “Time to BeReal”. If the app is opened at this time, it will directly link to the interface for posting. , showing a picture-in-picture, one photo will be facing yourself, and the other will show where you are; if you give up posting and click into the app, you will basically see nothing, it will look like the right The picture is the same, if you want to see your friend’s real, you have to be real together! Friends who post late will also be notified. If it is a late post, it will even indicate how long it is on the post (give you pressure not to wear makeup anymore XD)

Deng Deng, the following is ~ Li and Lunai after downloading BeReal a week later, because this app will randomly grab two minutes, and the editor even just took a shower, is brushing teeth, etc., super unwarned, unprepared time Click to be notified to be real. When you use BeReal on a daily basis, you will activate the “Hands and Hands Covering Face Dafa” like Li and Luna in the picture below. XDD

By the way, people who are not late will show the time of the post, and those who are late will show how long it is, but I think everyone just didn’t check the time at the end, not intentionally late.

In addition, after the app is over, you will not be able to see the news of your friends the previous day, but you can click on the avatar in the upper right corner to browse the news you have sent, and there is a Real Emoji function, you can respond to the news of your friends by taking pictures

Editing experience

The editor has been playing with Li and Luna for nearly a week, which really makes people feel very involved in the lives of friends; Li also said that she thinks this is a cool social software, which can really know the activities of friends at this moment, Naturally record life, if you can use it with a group of friends, it is really interesting, but unfortunately, Taiwan is not so popular, and there are slightly less familiar faces on the app; in addition, BeReal can only post one article a day, but it must be posted. An article, so you can achieve the purpose of brushing your presence without spending too much time on the community

The above is the experience of the editors of the electric otter girl. Has any otter friends also downloaded it? Come and share your thoughts!