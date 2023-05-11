Home » Antidepressants prescribed for chronic pain have no reliable evidence of efficacy or safety. « Medicine in the Library
Health

Antidepressants prescribed for chronic pain have no reliable evidence of efficacy or safety. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
Antidepressants prescribed for chronic pain have no reliable evidence of efficacy or safety. « Medicine in the Library

Antidepressants prescribed for chronic pain have no reliable evidence of efficacy or safety.

Posted by giorgiobertin on May 11, 2023

Most antidepressants used for chronic pain are being prescribed with “insufficient” evidence of their effectiveness, scientists have warned.

A major survey of drugs used to manage long-term pain found that the harms of many of the commonly recommended drugs have not been well studied.

Scientists warn that antidepressants used for chronic pain lack evidence of effectiveness

The Cochrane reviewled by scientists from several British universities including Southampton and Newcastle, looked at 176 studies comprising nearly 30,000 patients involved in evaluations prescribing antidepressants for chronic pain. The two-year Cochrane study was the largest ever evaluation of antidepressants.

Among the drugs studied were amitriptyline, fluoxetine, citalopram, paroxetine, sertraline, and duloxetine; only the latter shows reliable evidence for pain relief. Indeed, the review revealed that duloxetine it was consistently the highest-scoring drug and was equally effective for fibromyalgia, musculoskeletal and neuropathic pain conditions.

Professor Tamar Pincus from the University of Southampton, said: “This is a global public health concern. Chronic pain is a problem for millions of people who are prescribed antidepressants without enough scientific evidence that they help, nor an understanding of the long-term impact on health“.

Log in
Antidepressants for pain management in adults with chronic pain: a network meta‐analysis.
Birkinshaw H, Friedrich CM, Cole P, Eccleston C, Serfaty M, Stewart G, White S, Moore RA, Phillippo D, Pincus T.
Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2023, Issue 5. Art. No.: CD014682. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD014682.pub2. Accessed 10 May 2023. PMID: 37160297

See also  That's why kids don't like broccoli

Source: University of Southampton

This entry was posted on Maggio 11, 2023 a 7:00 am and is filed under News-search. Marked by tags: pharmacology, psychiatry, psychology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

You may also like

Popular obesity treatment can restore cancer-killing cells. «...

the scents that attract and those that repel...

Mom after breast cancer (also discovered during pregnancy)?...

Come on in the gym and play games...

You can get up to 600 euros back...

New Italy-France clash, Meloni: ‘Don’t use us for...

Fighting aphids on strawberries: tips for prevention!

the scents that attract and those that repel...

Healthcare, ok to tokenist doctors not only in...

Online shopping abroad: what do I have to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy