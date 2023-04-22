Ants on peonies: do they harm the plant?

Anyone who has peonies in their garden will hardly be able to resist the temptation to sniff them. Her breathtaking scent is just too enticing. And you have certainly often noticed that numerous ants walk around on them, and especially on the flower buds. This becomes quite annoying at the latest when you want to put together a bouquet of flowers for the vase. But why are the ants on peonies? Do you harm the plant or do you not need to worry about the beauties? We explain what attracts the insects and if you should do something about it.

What are the insects doing on the buds?

As you’ve probably noticed from other garden plants, ants are particularly attracted to pests. The small animals are particularly fond of aphids with their sweet juice, which is why they are often found on roses. Unfortunately, the ants are not exactly an advantage here, because they don’t just eat their prey like the ladybug does, for example. Instead, they collect them in their dens and fight against the competition, which is why they are of less use.

Does this mean that the peony attacked by pests?

No, in this case the reason for their presence is different. The buds secrete a sweet plant sap through their fine hairs, which is particularly tasty for these insects. Usually this occurs before the flowers open, but after the sepals have opened enough to reveal the petals. So if you have ants on peonies, they just came by to snack. And you do not damage the plant parts in any way. If the peony buds are eaten, it definitely has another cause (e.g. caterpillars).

However, the sticky sap is also a disadvantage for opening the flowers if it is separated out in particularly large quantities and is very sticky. In such cases, it can even prevent flowering.

Ants on Peonies – Should we get rid of the little insects?

Although the ants do not harm the plant directly, they can certainly transmit diseases, for example if you have previously been on a diseased plant and the pathogens have stuck to them and transferred to the healthy plant. Usually these are fungal spores and especially the disease called “bortrytis” or gray mold. And as we mentioned before, ants really take care of the tasty aphids. So it is also possible that you transfer them to your peony bushes. If you want to minimize this risk, it is definitely worthwhile to drive the ants away in a gentle way.

However, these insects also serve the plant as beneficial insects by spreading the seeds and thus contributing to reproduction.

How to get rid of ants on peonies in the garden

Check that aphids are not also present. In this case, it is best to spray the plants with soapy water. If you want to take concrete action against the ants, the following methods are suitable:

Rinse them off using the water hose. The ants fall off as well. However, as you can imagine, this is only a temporary solution.

Insect repellent is another option. We do not recommend such from the trade as they are harmful to the environment. Instead, you can use home remedies such as peppermint oil or cayenne pepper, for example. To do this, mix 2 to 3 tablespoons of the chosen product with water in a spray bottle and spray the plants and the soil around them. Water and apple cider vinegar in a 1:1 ratio can also be effective.

Build a trap from a piece of paper. Cut this down to the middle and add a hole in the middle for the flower stalk to fit through. Coat the top with petroleum jelly and pin the disc to a stalk. The petroleum jelly will make the ants stick.

Plant fragrant plant partners. Not an immediate solution, but an option for the next season would be to plant or place plants next to the peonies that will repel these insects with their scent. Such are geraniums, but also mint and marigolds, for example.

Here’s how to get them from the cut flowers

Ants on peony buds are particularly unpleasant if you want to present the bud stalks in a vase and keep them there until they bloom. To avoid this, you should simply inspect each stem you cut off and shake off any crawling ants. In addition to this, you can also soak the cut flowers in a bucket of water and leave them for a while. The ants will then detach themselves and can then be disposed of with the water (it’s best to water plants with it instead of just throwing it away).

