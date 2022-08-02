Home Health “Apex Heroes” map remake “Kings Canyon” to rebuild Skull Town, will focus on the design of the two teams’ crossfire terrain | 4Gamers
"Apex Heroes" map remake "Kings Canyon" to rebuild Skull Town, will focus on the design of the two teams' crossfire terrain

“Apex Heroes” map remake “Kings Canyon” to rebuild Skull Town, will focus on the design of the two teams’ crossfire terrain | 4Gamers

EA released the live preview of “Apex Legends” (Apex Legends) Season 14 “Hunt and Lock” late last night, including the new hero “Vantage”, “Kings Canyon” map remake, level cap increase, and new battles Pass.

The Canyon of Kings is a very iconic map of “Apex Heroes”. This time, the “Reforged” remade map focuses on the design of the bunker position where the two armies exchange fire to reduce attacks by third-party teams from another angle. At the same time, the map Also resurrected the Skeleton Town area that was banged away in Season 5 to form a tighter area. (For detailed map changes, please refer to the official website)

“Overall, we don’t think squads in Kings Canyon need to make as decisive decisions compared to other maps. Because they can move around the map frequently, players can easily interrupt battles and don’t have to deal with it. Consequences.” Respawn Studios said: “With this update, we hope to encourage players to plan more carefully how to move positions through some key changes.”

In addition to the usual battle pass and endless upgrade system, the biggest highlight of the new season, “Vantage”, has been slowly revealed. The hero seems to have eagle-eyed reconnaissance ability, a cute pet, and Dajue is a Take out a sniper rifle (5 bullets), and overseas forums have more leaked information about skill details, but these are for reference only before the official release of the information.

Apex Legends: Hunt and Lockdown launches August 9 on Origin and Steam on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

