XBB.1.16 or “Arcturus”. This is the name of a new, easily transmissible sub-variant of omicron, which is currently causing a rapid increase in corona infections in India. Within two weeks, the number of infections rose by a full 281 percent. Reason enough for the Indian expert Vipin Vashishta to warn about this via Twitter. Because: In the once infected country of India, a large part of the population is largely immune. However, “Arcturus” is rampant and is spreading rapidly in India.

WHO expert warns of new corona variant “Arcturus”

“All eyes should be on India! If XBB.1.16 aka ‘Arcturus’ could manage to break through the ‘robust’ population immunity of Indians who have successfully withstood the onslaught of variants like BA.2.75, BA.5, BQs, XBB.1.5 then the whole seriously worry the world,” writes Vashishta, who is also a member of the WHO Vaccines Group.