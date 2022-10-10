“From artificial intelligence to predictive and precision medicine which developments in healthcare”: this is the title of the great training event scheduled Thursday 13 October in the Church of Sant’Agostino in Città della Pieve (ore 8,30-18), born from the collaboration between the regional group Aifm (Italian Association of Medical Physics) Umbria, the Department of Services and of the SITRO direction of the Technical Health Service of theUsl Umbria 1 and the Umbrian School of Public Administration. The initiative was dedicated to Dr. Fausto Chionne, one year after his untimely death, to share and deepen the applications of artificial intelligence in the medical and diagnostic field that he himself had immediately understood and started to outline.

The use of techniques of Artificial intelligence in medicine it is widely used and ever expanding. This study day aims to provide an overview of its applications in the field of Diagnostic Imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Radiotherapy and Medical Physics. In particular, with this training event we wanted to remember the colleague Fausto Chionne, head of the Medical Physics service of the USU Umbria 1, who died prematurely last autumn. In his professional activity, Dr. Chionne has dealt with various aspects of Medical Physics, also specializing in the management of radiological information systems (Ris-Pacs) and in all aspects related to the digitalization of radiodiagnostics. Open to technological innovations, having immediately understood the potential of artificial intelligence in the diagnostic field, he began to outline the applications that he is trying to carry out.

The training and technical-professional objectives of the conference – whose scientific manager is Michele AvanzoSoc of Health Physics, Oncological Reference Center Aviano (Pn) – are those who make health professionals aware oftechnological and experimental evolution of this new IT application, as a precious aid to diagnostic and clinical decisions. The event has the patronage of: Region of Umbria, Municipality of Città della Pieve, Umbrian School of Public Administration, Usl Umbria 1, Aifm – Italian Medical Physics Association, PuntoZero Scarl, Provincial Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Perugia, Provincial Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Terni, Tsrm and Pstrp Order of Perugia and Terni, Opi Perugia and Terni and Bruno Kessler Foundation. The organizing committee and the conference secretariat are made up of Michelina Casale, Auro Ferranti, Piero Fiordelli, Christian Fulcheri, Valter Papa, Andrea Pentiricci and Giampaolo Rossi. Participation in the event will award 8 ECM training credits to all professions.

PROGRAM

08.30 Institutional greetings

Fausto RisiniMayor of Città della Pieve

Massimo BragantiGeneral Manager Usl Umbria 1

Luca BernardiAifm National Executive Delegate

Luca ColettoCouncilor for Health and Social Policies of the Umbria Region

I SESSION

Moderator

Michelina CasaleMedical Physicist – Terni Hospital

Christian FulcheriMedical Physicist – Perugia Hospital

Giampaolo RossiMedical Physicist – Usl Umbria 1

09.00 Introduction to the “Memorial Fausto Chionne” course

Valter PapaDirector of the Umbria Local Health Service Department 1

09.20 Artificial Intelligence and Radiomics: applications in Nuclear Medicine

Francesco BianconiEngineer – University of Perugia

Barbara PalumboNuclear Doctor – University of Perugia

10.00 Artificial intelligence in the radiotherapy workflow, where can it help?

Cinzia TalamontiMedical Physicist – University of Florence

Eugenia MorettiMedical Physicist – Asui Udine

11.00 Applications of neural networks in diagnostic imaging

Sandra DoriaFisico – Lens – European Laboratory for Non-Linear Spectroscopy

11.30 Coffee break

12.00 The art of Machine Learning in Medical Physics

Andrea BarucciPhysicist – Ifac “Nello Carrara” of the Cnr

12.30 Artificial intelligence and radiomics: good and bad habits

Chiara MarziEngineer – Ifac “Nello Carrara” of Cnr

13.00 Lunch break

II SESSION

Moderator

Giancarlo BizzarriSole Director of PuntoZero Scarl

Valter PapaDirector of the Umbria Local Health Service Department 1

14.00 Artificial intelligence and digital therapies: new opportunities for the health system

Stefano FortiBruno Kessler Foundation

14.40 How to make technology enabling: application ideas

Giancarlo BizzarriSole Director PuntoZero Scarl

Fortunato BianconiDirector of Ict Punto Zero Scarl

15.20 Artificial Intelligence: history – bibliography – ethical and deontological aspects

Graziano LepriTsrm – Usl Umbria 1

Blerona NanushiTsrm – Ausl Modena

Palmiro RiganelliTraining – Usl Umbria 1

16.00 Pilot study on the parameterization of an Artificial Intelligence system to support the MRI investigation of the prostate

Luca MuttiRadiologist – Usl Umbria 1

Alessandro PotenzaTsrm private sector

16.40 Artificial Intelligence in Breast Care: Experience in the Usl Umbria 1

Laura CostantinoRadiologist – Usl Umbria 1

Mirco ReportsTsrm – Usl Umbria 1

17.20 Round table

Moderator

Stefano PiccardiHead of Communications of the Health and Welfare Department of the Umbria Region

Massimo D’AngeloDirector of Health and Welfare of the Umbria Region

Giancarlo BizzarriSole Director Punto Zero Scarl

Valter PapaDirector of the Department of Local Health Services Umbria 1

Giuseppe AmbrosioDirector of the hospital-university chair of Cardiology Perugia

Michelina CasaleUmbrian Regional Coordinator Aifm

Federico PompeiPresident of the Order Tsrm Pstrp Perugia Terni

18.00 Compilation of the Ecm Test and closing of the works