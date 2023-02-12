To end the war between Russia and Ukraine «I would think that Mr. American President, Joe Biden, should take Zelensky and tell him «” is at your disposal, after the end of the war, a Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine from 9 trillion dollars, on one condition, that you order a ceasefire tomorrow, also because starting tomorrow we will no longer give you dollars and we will no longer give you weapons”». Because “only something like this could convince this gentleman to reach a ceasefire”. This was stated today by the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, on the sidelines of the vote in via Ruffini, in Milan, answering questions from journalists regarding the Ukrainian situation.

And after the meeting between Giorgia Meloni and Zelensky himself at the extraordinary European Council, the leader of Forza Italia goes in the opposite political direction: «Me to talk to Zelensky? If I had been the Prime Minister, I would never have gone there, because we are witnessing the devastation of your country and the massacre of its soldiers and civilians”. The reason? Berlusconi goes down hard: “It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened, so I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very negatively.”

Berlusconi also finds time to joke: “I voted for Inter,” he said later as he mailed the ballot paper at the polling station of the Giovanni Pascoli school in Milan.