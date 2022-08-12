Home Health Asymptomatic or superimmune: are you really sure you haven’t had Covid?
Health

Asymptomatic or superimmune: are you really sure you haven’t had Covid?

by admin
Asymptomatic or superimmune: are you really sure you haven’t had Covid?

You feel good, with no symptoms remotely suggesting Covid. In the last two and a half years you have had relatives and friends infected, perhaps even serious cases. But you feel good. But are you really sure that you have never met Covid on your way? Experts, virologists and epidemiologists, are wondering about the two faces of the phenomenon: the people who, test in hand, Sars-Cov2 actually have never experienced it, combined with those who have not had symptoms and therefore are convinced that they have remained. out.

See also  Iss: "Among the over 80 unvaccinated deaths 13 times more than in the immunized". The risk of ending up in intensive care has increased tenfold in the last month

You may also like

Nokia 8210, 5710 XpressAudio on sale in Hong...

Langya, what do we know about the new...

Monkey pox: what we know about sexual transmission

This is the story of Jvke, and how...

Foreign media review Montblanc Summit 3 found no...

West Nile, one dead in Brescia: in a...

Razer unveils DeathAdder V3 Pro, lighter, more responsive...

Hypertension and more, the apps will (also) cure...

The classic game “Bomberman” is “exploding” in Apple...

The ten commandments for approaching the crypto world

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy