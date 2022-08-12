You feel good, with no symptoms remotely suggesting Covid. In the last two and a half years you have had relatives and friends infected, perhaps even serious cases. But you feel good. But are you really sure that you have never met Covid on your way? Experts, virologists and epidemiologists, are wondering about the two faces of the phenomenon: the people who, test in hand, Sars-Cov2 actually have never experienced it, combined with those who have not had symptoms and therefore are convinced that they have remained. out.