Saturday 29 October, from 8:30 to 17:30, in the auditorium of the Rectorate of the University “G. d’Annunzio ”of Chieti, the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of the Province of Chieti organized the conference entitled“ Gender medicine: the importance of a gender-specific perspective for the patient’s health ”.
The training objective of the conference is to create a focus and increase knowledge on gender medicine, which is not women’s medicine nor a branch of medicine to
on its own, but a transversal dimension of this that must be declined, taught and practiced and that interests specialists from various disciplines in the medical, dental and pharmacological fields.

Lecturers of national and international importance were invited to report on the subject, such as the president of the International Society of Gender Medicine, Prof. Anna Maria
Moretti; the president of the National Study Center on Health and Gender Medicine, Prof. Giovannella Baggio; the coordinator of the FNOMCeO National Commission for gender medicine, Prof. Teresita Mazzei; the scientific director of the Center for Global Health, prof. Walter Malorni; the delegate FNOMCeO Ministerial Observatory for Gender Medicine, dr. Franco Lavalle; the referent for gender medicine of the Abruzzo Region, Prof. Lia Ginaldi.

