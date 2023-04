Bricks and words, stones and songs. The House of Giulio Rapetti Mogul – now her stage name also appears on documents – it seems built with the emotions of her songs: pink flowers, green hills, blue water. For the Renaissance-style Umbrian village, near the border with Lazio, the author and poet was inspired by his two thousand songs: 523 million records sold, third in the world after the Beatles and Elvis Presley, with written lyrics, the many, for Baptists, Mina, Va…