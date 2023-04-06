Home Health at Sant’Anna an avant-garde technique
A genetic test at Sant’Anna to defeat lung cancer.

Knowing exactly the nature of a tumor disease today allows doctors and specialists to choose the most suitable cures and treatments, with new classes of smart drugs offering better life expectancies than in the past.

In this regard, Asst Lariana has been recognized as the center for the management of a new molecular platform, to perform tests on metastatic adenocarcinomas of the lung. It is one of the most common and fearsome malignant lung tumors, whose diseased cells go crazy and proliferate quickly in the body. The new test, Next generation sequencing, is now in use at the pathological anatomy and genetics laboratory of the main Como hospital. The examination consists in the laboratory evaluation of the material taken from the tumor itself, generally we proceed with a needle aspiration, a small biopsy.

