Hi Andrea, Tuna for teammates, as you asked us to write on your shirt. We like to remind you with this smiling photo at the beginning of last season. Five years of cheerleading together, then we said goodbye in June, after winning the national title for the second consecutive time with your team, the Titans Six; the last season lived through ups and downs for the thousand commitments that kept you a bit far from the gym, but ended with great respect for your team and your teammates and with yet another great performance!

You were a real locker room man: your presence filled the gym! We remember the extra workouts during the week, when coming to the gym was an opportunity to meet and then maybe go out for a drink with your mates, over time you became friends; there hasn’t been an open gym where some of the younger girls didn’t ask to do stunts with you, you so big in their eyes, always available and with a smile; and how can we forget when at the world championships in Orlando in 2019 as well as as an athlete you also made yourself available as a van driver for our minibuses! It was a pleasure to have you among us, we had a lot of fun and we have collected great satisfaction.

We knew it would be a season without you on the team, without your contagious laugh and the good humor that you conveyed in the gym; we were ready not to have you in the team, but we would never have thought of you so distant, we imagined every now and then your sudden arrival to interrupt training … We don’t want to say goodbye, so bye Andrea, we will take you with us!

The mourning for the untimely death of Andrea Torre joins the one that recently also affected the family of the very young Anna and Alice, again due to a motorcycle accident. We embrace families and feel close to them in this difficult moment.

Alba Cheer Titans