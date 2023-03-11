Home Health Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of dementia
Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of dementia

Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of dementia

Furthermore, the risk seemed to be amplified – over 65% – in people diagnosed before the age of 65 and in those who did not suffer from chronic kidney disease (20% more). No significant risk differences were observed based on patient gender or ethnicity.

10 MAR – People newly diagnosed with atrial fibrillation have a slightly increased risk of developing dementia compared to people who don’t have heart disease. This is what emerges from a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association by researchers at the University of Washington, led by Nisha Bansal.

The study examined data from the medical records of 197,000 patients from Kaiser Permanente healthcare systems in California over three years, half of whom were recently diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. The analysis found that people recently diagnosed with atrial fibrillation had a 13% increased risk of developing dementia.

“Many people with atrial fibrillation will not develop dementia, but I think this should be a conversation between a newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation patient and their doctor to assess the individual’s potential risk of developing the neurodegenerative disease,” concludes Nisha Bansal. , lead author of the study.

March 10, 2023
