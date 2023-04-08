With a certain redundancy, we hear it repeated that the lesson taught by the pandemic suffered in the last three years must be learned. Yet, rather than learning or changing the approach to health events, one stubbornly perseveres in mistakes.

Faster drug approval

For example, the EU health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides he proposed”simpler and faster authorization procedures” in the medicines authorization process. Thus, to promote the development, production and distribution of vaccines in Europe, also as regards the prevention of childhood diseases.

In short, the model that the Cypriot commissioner likes is precisely the highly questionable one that has been adopted in the fight against the Covid-19; a model that has proved to be not only extremely penalizing for freedoms and rights but also rather questionable from a strictly sanitary point of view.

Now, beyond all the controversial issues relating to transparency in the drafting of contracts for the supply of vaccines and the subsequent emergence of adverse reactions silenced by the media mainstreama fundamental question remains on the table: the not too hidden goal of institutionalize emergencies compressing democratic spaces and transforming the exception into the rule.

Sanitary moralism

The alarm is also raised National vaccine prevention plan presented by the government for the next three years. To worry, even before the concepts, is the vocabulary that is used to describe the objectives pursued. It must be said that this plan is based on some opinions of the National Bioethics Committee which were then received and absorbed.

In particular, the value “human, ethical and social” of vaccination campaigns. Here, when the scientific data is not enough, we take refuge in other types of considerations that even lead to ethics, if not health morality.

So much so that there are some steps to make your wrists tremble. Specifically, the one on the campaign of “public education” aimed at providing widespread information on the media, on the web and on social networks. If this weren’t enough to convince the rioters, then it should be activated”a monitoring/surveillance system to capture vaccine hesitancy data with the highest level of granularity”.

The purpose is just that”to identify those who need to be encouraged in the vaccination process and to highlight any shortcomings in vaccination coverage, especially with regard to children”. If all these mechanisms from Minority Report shouldn’t work and bend the resistance of the sting dodgers, then the obligation cannot be excluded of treatment in emergencies. Ergo, willy-nilly, imposition always comes even after activating a whole series of tools worthy of an ethical state.

Sabotage of the Covid Commission

On the other hand, in this context from damnation of memory, the tortuous process that is leading to the creation of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into pandemic management is no exception. On Daily Atlanticwe had already accounted for the fears that the nascent commission could run aground producing nothing.

How well founded this apprehension is demonstrated by attempt to delete from the necessary checks to be carried out, any reference to the effectiveness of the vaccination plan prepared and to the procedures for purchasing doses during the emergency phase.

As it reports The truththe operation to limit the Commission’s field of action would not have come from the opposition but by sectors of the parliamentary majority. The promoter of this initiative would be the Northern League Ariadne Lazzarini.

Both large sectors of Forza Italia and the Renzian component which, together with the League, have supported the Draghi government and the unbreakable season of very broad agreements are looking favorably on this turning point. Naturally, if this line passed, the investigation would be weakened in the bud preventing any in-depth analysis even on the delicate topic of adverse reactions.

There’s still time to fix it because the final vote in the Social Affairs Commission is scheduled for next week, but the premises do not seem the best if the majority goes in random order or even hinders the path of the Commission.

The impression is that it will be difficult to overcome the resistance of many they don’t want to question the work of the previous government and all the incredible paraphernalia of restrictions to which citizens have been subjected to push them into the hubs set up by General Figliuolo. Elsewhere, i sanitary taboos they seem definitely outdated and are investigated at 360 degrees.

Italy last trench

Italy remains the last trench of the pandemic creed. Even the significant attests to it silence of the mainstream media on these last events; the same means of information that, on the other hand, were pounding when it came to describing obligations and impositions.

How can we forget, for example, the inserts or cartoons with Easter ban guides. How can we forget the way in which the concept of freedom has been manipulated, passing off the Green Pass as a means of regaining possession of one’s rights which are no longer natural but subject to the issue of green certification.

In fact, there’s little to go around it: a parliamentary investigation into the massive vaccination campaign cannot ignore a careful evaluation of the strict legislation put in place to force people to inoculate.

This is the crux of the whole thing. If you eliminate the most controversial issue at its root, then the work of the Commission becomes a pure exercise in style. We can tell the story in many different ways but, as in the famous stories of the French writer Raymond Queneau, the epilogue of the story will always be the same. And it won’t be at all pleasant to tell.