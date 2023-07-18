AUSL | Communication and press

18/07/2023 – The two banks of the Val d’Enza, the one in Parma and the one in Reggio, hold one collaboration for the use of advanced emergency vehicles. The public assistance medical car Blue Cross of Traversetolo and the nursing car of the Orange cross of Montecchio e from the Cavriago Red CrossIndeed, from the end of September they will share resources and cover the population of Val d’Enza as the only catchment area.

The medical car of Traversetolo, in addition to serving the Municipalities of Traversetolo, Montechiarugolo and a part of Neviano degli Arduini, will also serve those of the Val d’Enza Union. In turn, the Montecchio nursing car will also carry out interventions in the three Parma Municipalities mentioned. This agreement, in addition to representing an optimization of resources and an enhancement of the service, will also allow the medical car of Traversetolo, which according to national protocols must cover a catchment area of ​​60,000 inhabitants, to be able to maintain its activity.

An important agreement a regional preview, which was made official this morning, Tuesday 18 July 2023 at the headquarters of the Blue Cross in Traversetolo (Parma). They were present to seal the agreement Massimo Fabiextraordinary commissioner Ausl Parma and general manager of the Parma University Hospital, Nicoletta Piazzadirector of the Southeastern District Primary Care Department, Christina Marchesigeneral manager of the Local Health Authority of Reggio Emilia, Barbara Giliolidirector of the District of Montecchio, the mayors of Traversetolo Simone Dall’Ortoof Montecchio Fausto Torelliof San Polo d’Enza Franco Paluby Neviano degli Arduini Raffaella Devincenzithe representative of the mayor of Montechiarugolo, Francesca Tonellicity councilor, the president of the Blue Cross Alex Uccelli and the president of Orange Cross Cristina Fantesini. Also present at the meeting were representatives of the Canossa Red Cross, the Cavriago Red Cross and the Sant’Ilario d’Enza White Cross.

During 2022, the medical car of Traversetolo has done 911 surgeries of which 902 in the province of Parma and 9 in that of Reggio Emilia; of these interventions, 527 were code yellow and 346 were code red

Montecchio’s nursing car carried out 1,250 interventionsof which 1,071 in yellow code, 101 in red code.

“Today marks a historic moment for the two provinces and for the two health districts – commented with satisfaction the mayor of Traversetolo Simone Dall’Orto -. A dream born many years ago comes true, which envisaged the collaboration of this vast area, separated only by a thin line of the provincial border, which allows us to join forces on the Parma and Reggio banks in the healthcare and hospital sectors. It is a project that will ensure that the citizens of these territories continue to have the standards and health efficiency of national protocols guaranteed “.

“The regional redefinition of emergency-urgency activities has given the Val d’Enza district the opportunity to finally be able to start a close dialogue with the Parma shore and to give life to a model that many will refer to, and opens the road to new collaborations also for the hospital of Montecchio Emilia, a point of reference for the two shores “. explained the mayor of Montecchio Fausto Torelli.

Massimo Fabiextraordinary commissioner Ausl Parma and general manager of the University Hospital, underlined: “Thanks to a long experience of collaborations between volunteers and institutions in the health sector, it has been possible to overcome the administrative boundaries of the population of Val d’Enza considering it as a single catchment area for emergency vehicles. I thank all the protagonists of this important result of integration, which allows both to make better use of resources and to guarantee the most appropriate and timely responses to the health needs of residents in the municipal areas concerned”.

“The fact that two advanced emergency vehicles will be active in Val d’Enza from next September, a medical car and a nursing car, is an excellent result that overcomes administrative barriers, territorial – he said Christina Marchesidirector general of the Local Health Authority of Reggio Emilia -. This solution, which involves the provinces of Reggio Emilia and Parma, allows us to optimize resources while avoiding duplication. I really thank all those who made this innovative solution possible with a view to offering timely and appropriate assistance to the health needs of the population”.