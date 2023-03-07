The goal of screening is to prevent or diagnose early some tumors in the initial stage, i.e. when they do not give any symptoms, guaranteeing a complete and free assistance path that accompanies the person from carrying out the screening test up to any further investigations and, if necessary , to subsequent care and follow-up treatments.

The three screening pathways oncological, in the specific age groups identified for each programme, are aimed at citizens (and, for colorectal cancer, also at citizens) who are resident or domiciled in our province. It is always the Ausl, automatically and systematically, that invites those who fall within the criteria to be screened, with the frequency foreseen for each of the three prevention programmes. This occurs through a letter sent to the home and which is also published in the electronic health record.

All screening information is available at dedicated page www.ausl.mo.it/screening-oncologici. A single toll-free number (800 300 315) has also been set up for those who need more information or want to reschedule their appointment.