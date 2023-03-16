A professional with great competence and consolidated experience, Paba, originally from Sassari, where she completed her entire studies, has been working in Ramazzini’s ED for almost 20 years: after five years’ experience in a Piedmont Emergency Department, in 2004 he took up service in Carpi as emergency doctor. She specializes in Infectious Diseases, she has dedicated her entire professional career to emergency-urgency.

A designation that follows the logic, which has always been pursued, of integration and mutual support between the nodes of the provincial network coordinated by the Intercompany Emergency-Urgency Department.

In wishing Dr. Giuseppina Paba a good job, the Management of the USL Company of Modena expresses sincere thanks to Dr. Chiara Pesci, for the professionalism, dedication and commitment made in her five years of service at the Carpi Emergency Department , and in particular in the difficult phases of the pandemic emergency. Best wishes to her as well for the continuation of her professional career.