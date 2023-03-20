From this important premise, the first “Percorso del Benessere” will be born in Carpi, a new project proposed by the Oncological Medicine of the Northern Area, directed by Dr. Fabrizio Artioli, in synergy with AMO – Carpi Oncological Patients Association.

(In the photo: from left Fabrizio Artioli, Director of Oncological Medicine of the Northern Area; Stefania Ascari, Director of the Carpi District; Gustavo Savino, Director of Sports Medicine; Maria Grazia Lazzaretti, AMO Carpi volunteer; Franca Pirolo, President of AMO Carpi; Giorgia Razzini , North Area Oncology Data Manager)

The project also involves Carpi Orthopedics directed by Dr. Saverio Luppino, and Sports Medicine led by Dr. Gustavo Savino: right in the Sports Medicine headquarters adjacent to the Carpi municipal swimming pool, evaluations will take place for sending to the Wellness Path, which will offer integrated activities, consultancy and therapies to patients indicated by Oncology and who feel the need for help or answers to the problems that the disease and the therapies carried out may have left, including tiredness and consequent reduction in movement, muscle pain skeletal disorders, menopausal syndrome and mood disorders.

How does it work – Following the evaluation of the oncologist of reference, the patient will be sent to the Wellness Path, where he will be able to carry out adapted motor activities, even in water (as part of the existing agreement with the managers of the Carpi municipal swimming pool), as well as being able to participate to the existing activities proposed by the AMO Association for some time.

The work programme, personalized on the basis of each person’s health conditions, will be drawn up by a doctor who is an expert in motor reactivation, in collaboration with the kinesiologists who are specialists in preventive and adapted motor activity.

Furthermore, thanks to the availability of an AMO volunteer doctor, the course includes personalized listening and consultancy activities to promote an adequate lifestyle towards the abolition of risky behaviors and prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity, which , increasingly frequent in our population, reduce life expectancy and contribute to increasing the risk of recurrence of the oncological disease.

“The approach proposed by integrated oncology – explains Dr. Artioli –, in accordance with the guidelines of the reference scientific societies, consists in the use of supportive and complementary treatments in combination with the conventional diagnostic-therapeutic pathways for the treatment of cancer, in order to offer effective and safe help from the point of view of global health care. The objective of this new path that we want to experiment is to improve health and quality of life, reduce the side effects of oncological therapies, strengthening the active role of the person in his path towards recovery of health. To sum up, the ultimate meaning of this new activity is “putting the person at the centre”, using science and humanity”.