AUSL Modena – Serramazzoni, a team of doctors has arrived since July to ensure continuity of day care for the population

In Serramazzoni the organization for the coverage of the General Medicine service changes, following the retirement of Dr. Patrizio Multari and the termination of Dr. Bruno Colombini’s office. Given the current impossibility of replacing them due to lack of doctors available to fill the role, and waiting to be able to assign the task to a new professional, from Monday 3 July assistance will be temporarily guaranteed by a team of doctors (both for visits outpatient and at home), who will operate within the Serramazzoni clinic in viale Belvedere, 12.

The doctors will work in the Serramazzoni area, together with the other mmg currently in service in the area, who however no longer have the capacity to welcome new patients. These days the assisted are receiving a written communication from the Ausl explaining the new assistance methods.

The new organization was presented to citizens yesterday afternoon, Monday 26 June, in the presence of the Mayor of Serramazzoni Simona Ferrari, the Director of the Pavullo Health District, Massimo Brunetti, and Anna Franzelli, Director of the UOC Primary Care Southern Area and Daniela Altariva, manager of the health professions.

Access to the clinic will only be by appointment to be fixed after calling 0595137006, open from Monday to Friday from 8 to 13. Visiting times will be as follows: Monday from 9 to 13 and from 14 to 17.30; Tuesday from 9.45 to 13 and from 14 to 17.30; Wednesday from 2 to 5.30 pm; Thursday from 9.45 to 13 and from 14 to 17.30; on Friday from 14 to 17.30.

“I thank the Management of the Modena Local Health Authority for having identified a solution to guarantee continuity of day care for the community, an essential service for the whole territory – declares the mayor of Serramazzoni, Simona Ferrari -. I also welcomed the immediate willingness of the Director of the Pavullo health district, Massimo Brunetti, and the other representatives and heads of primary care and health professions to explain the new organization to citizens. Finally, I thank the IAL Emilia-Romagna for hosting the meeting”.

“As a healthcare company we are committed to guaranteeing solutions that ensure continuity of care for citizens – says Massimo Brunetti, Director of the Pavullo healthcare district -. We are constantly working to ensure that the community is promptly taken care of”.