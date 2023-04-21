AUSL Modena – The new Community Nursing Point presents itself to the citizens of San Poxidenio

San Poxidenio also welcomes the new Community Nursing Center. To present it to citizens, the Modena Local Health Authority and the municipal administration have organized a public meeting, which will be held on Thursday 27 April, at 8.45 pm, in the Principato di Monaco Auditorium in via Focherini 1 in San Poxidenio.

The appointment is part of the “New services for new needs” format, which aims to raise awareness of new opportunities in terms of territorial assistance. Just like the Community Nurse, a professional with a strong orientation towards proactive health management, involved in activities of promotion, prevention and participatory management of individual, family and community health processes, in close synergy with general practitioners and specialists.

The Mayor of San Poxidenio Carlo Casari, the Councilor for Health Roberta Bulgarelli, the Health Director of the Local Health Authority of Modena Romana Bacchi and the Director of the District of Mirandola Anna Maria Ferraresi will participate in the evening. Alongside them, with the task of studying in detail the activity of the Community Nursing Point and the interaction with the services already present, there will be Mary Guerzoni, Head of the Community Houses of the District of Mirandola; Martina Preti, community nurse; Paolo Valeri, general practitioner; Lucia Bergamini, Geriatrician Doctor in charge of the Center for Cognitive Disorders and Dementias in the District of Mirandola; and Stefano Sassi, Director of the General Surgery Unit of the Mirandola Hospital.