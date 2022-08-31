Home Health Back to town: stay away from the sofa
Health

Back to town: stay away from the sofa

by admin
Back to town: stay away from the sofa

First rule: get up from your chair! Science has never been so clear: the more sedentary lifestyle is, the more likely you are to develop cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, colon cancer, osteoporosis and even anxiety and depression. So much so that those who sit longer show higher risks of premature death than those with more active lives

Few and simple countermeasures to be adopted for those who are forced to the desk: get up and walk every 30 minutes, stand up while calling or listening to podcasts, convert your workstation from a classic to a “standing” one and prefer seats at all. ‘open for meetings with colleagues.

See also  New Medicine course at Unical. Today the inauguration of the minister

You may also like

Solve the problem of Voyager 1 sending data...

Gym of Life 2022/2023 – Municipality of Cuneo

NASA released the ghost galaxy high-definition phase clearly...

What causes smoke on the skin: what you...

Doing vaccine against Covid and flu together? It...

How Google’s project to have robots more human-like...

[Gospel of Machine Fans]”Ghost Eater Edition” Xbox Series...

West Nile virus cases in Fvg rise to...

Monkey pox: from incubation to symptoms what we...

Minimal guide to virtual influencers, before they conquer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy