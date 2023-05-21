Basketball, Serie A: the first semi-final will be Milano-Sassari

Olimpia Milan-Sassari it is the first playoff semi-final of Serie A basketball. In Pesaro, the formation of Messina prevails 94-80 in the home of Carpegna Prosciutto thanks to a super Shavon Shields (25 points) and closes the series on 3-1. The reigning Italian champions will compete for access to the championship final with Banco di Sardegna, which wins game 4 by beating Venice 87-83 thanks to Kruslin’s 22 scores.

CARPEGNA HAM PESARO-EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN 80-94



Milan does not risk, beats Pesaro 94-80 and closes the series on 3-1, flying to the semi-final for the Scudetto. Olimpia starts strong and, after 10 minutes, already mortgages game-4 by rounding Carpegna Prosciutto (34-17), remaining on +15 at the long interval (55-40). Messina’s men pass thanks to a super Shavon Shields, undisputed Mvp with his 25 points and 7 rebounds in 30 minutes of play. Nicolò Melli also did well among the guests, with 14 and 8 rebounds. The best, for Pesaro, is instead Delfino: too few, however, the Argentine’s 14 points to keep the series alive. Olimpia is thus preparing for the championship semi-final against Sassari, while Carpegna Prosciutto says goodbye after a more than positive season which culminated in qualifying for the playoffs on matchday one: playing against the first team of the Regular Season was impossible.

BANCO DI SARDINIA SASSARI-UMANA REYER VENICE 87-83



Milan will be challenged by Sassari, who wins again at home and closes the series on 3-1, eliminating Venice in a comeback. Reyer collapses despite a super Granger, who scores 30 points with 6 triples and 3/3 in the area, but Banco di Sardegna responds with the unleashed Kruslin, who scores 22, and Diop, who closes in double double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. What is decisive is the sensational 21-8 in the second quarter, which in fact becomes the fundamental extension for the Sardinians to close the interval at 45-33. In the second half, Venice scored 50 points, but they weren’t enough to keep the series alive. Sassari thus passes the round and will face the reigning Italian champions, while the season in Venice ends.