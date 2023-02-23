Beatrice Dell’Orto probably died instantly. L’impact between his Volkswagen Caddy and a lorry on the A4 motorway it was horrendous. The van driven by the 33-year-old woman collided with the truck, partially slipping under the back of the heavy vehicle. A accident which for dynamics – the front part of the Caddy was totally crumpled – would have left little escape to anyone.

After the crash, which occurred between the Ghisolfa barrier and the Certosa exit – in the direction of Venice, late in the morning of Wednesday 22 February, traffic along the motorway remained paralysed. It all happened at 12.30, as reported by the regional emergency company, which arrived with two crews in an ambulance and self-medication.

The exact dynamics of the collision is being examined by the traffic police, on the spot for the reliefs; according to an initial reconstruction, both vehicles were proceeding in the direction of the Lombard capital when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the van violently rear-ended the heavy vehicle in front of it, ending up under the body.

Who was Beatrice Dell’Orto

The rescuers of the 118 in code red intervened on the spot together with the firefighters of the provincial command of Milan. The doctors could do nothing but ascertain the death of Beatrice Dell’Orto. Firefighters, however, pulled out a pit bull that was inside the skip and survived the crash.

Dogs for Beatrice Dell’Orto were a lot. In fact, her job was that of a dog trainer. The girl, residing in Seregno, was a member of the Association for the protection of Italian dog breeding and training (Ataaci). “Wherever you are now, you will always remain in our hearts. It’s hard to imagine never seeing you again, the field will be empty, but all the dogs will have the memory of your work, your professionalism, your patience” writes in a moving memory who Beatrice knew her.

Accident at the toll booth: two women died

It is the second fatal accident in a few days on that stretch of road. In the night between Friday and Saturday 18 February two women – Laura Amato and her friend, 59 years old, Claudia Turconi – had died at the Milan Ghisolfa barrier, 2 kilometers away from the crash that killed Dell’Orto. The two women were stopped at the toll booth to collect their ticket when they were run over and killed by a 39-year-old man driving a Lancia Musa. An investigation coordinated by the prosecutor Paolo Filippini has been opened into the incident.







