At Benetton’s home, the third week of summer preparation is also about to end, and among the players who are struggling under the orders of the green-and-white staff there is also the center Joaquin Riera. Interviewed by Benetton TV he told how the work done was progressive, with several tests for the physical part in the opening but also some space in the oval, but always without forgetting fitness. There isn’t much room for detail and synergy on the pitch at the moment, but the focus is more on the volume and quantity of the work.

This in a group that presents some changes compared to previous seasons, with several integrated elements that are helping a lot to keep the pace high in training. Riera points out how all the players available are working very well. On the goals with which he begins the season, the Italian-Argentine center said: “I am very happy to be at Benetton Rugby to continue my growth path. Now I am starting the fourth year and inside my personal baggage I bring more experience. However, my job is always to continue growing, with greater serenity. The path is marked: working every day, learning from the coaches, the more experienced players, the new arrivals and even the younger ones ”.

Finally, answering a question relating to the fact that he can be an example for the youngest: “In this period, in which there are so many young players in the squad, it is natural that the players at Benetton for several years have become references for them. My way of being is still the same, I am available for anyone, from the youngest to the most experienced, for anything “.

