Benzodiazepines and Z-substances: Germans are taking more and more sleeping pills – Health

The sedative thing has been looking quite calming lately. People in Germany were taking fewer sleeping pills than before, it was said – good news. Because many substances quickly become addictive and don’t even promote good sleep. But a study by the Göttingen University Medical Center now shows that the impression was only due to distorted statistics; in reality, the use of some substances is actually increasing. “This is a really critical message,” says Wolfgang Himmel from the Göttingen Institute for General Medicine, one of the study authors.

