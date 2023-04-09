The DeutschlandCup works like this: runners who finish a run somewhere in the world with an official rating donate the kilometers they have run to a charitable institution that offers hospice or palliative care. To do this, they wear themselves on the Website of the German Palliative Foundation a. Most of the kilometers – a total of 32,551 – were dedicated to the hospice service “Horizont” (Bodhicharya Germany eV) in 2015. There is 10,000 euros for this first place.

The employees of the excellent hospice service “Horizont” advise, accompany and support those affected by serious illness and their families. They help to clarify social, legal and nursing issues.

In December 2015, the law to improve hospice and palliative care came into force. Hospice and palliative care is strengthened wherever people spend the last phase of their lives – at home, in hospital, in a nursing home or in a hospice. In the final phase of life, everyone should have the certainty that they will be well looked after and cared for at the end of their lives.