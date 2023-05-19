Berlusconi leaves the San Raffaele hospital after 45 days

Silvio Berlusconi was discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan in the late morning, where he had been hospitalized for 45 days to treat a lung infection that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Transferred from intensive care to an ordinary hospitalization ward on April 16, the former prime minister was in sector Q of the facility.

Berlusconi raised a hand in greeting, while he was leaving the San Raffaele hospital in Milan from the entrance in via Olgettina 60 in his car. Wearing a white shirt and a blue jacket, the former prime minister was sitting in the back seat next to his partner Marta Fascina, who has never been seen leaving the hospital since the first day of hospitalization.

The Forza Italia leader was discharged after 45 days of hospitalization, of which the first 12 were in intensive care. On April 16, he was then transferred to an ordinary inpatient ward in pavilion Q of the structure.

The latest medical bulletin dates back to May 3, when professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri had spoken of a “stable and comforting clinical picture”.

“Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Good news. Come on Silvio. We are waiting for you on the field to fight many battles together”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni writes it on twitter.

“An affectionate welcome home to Silvio Berlusconi, an example of courage and determination also in facing this umpteenth test of his life”. Thus the Minister of Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo, commented on his social pages Silvio Berlusconi’s resignation from the San Raffaele hospital, after 45 days of hospitalization. “We have a unique leader who has never stopped working for the good of the country and who will continue to guide us with unchanged physical and moral strength”, he concluded.

